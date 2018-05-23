DU admissions 2018: Tentative exam date for JAT 2018

DU admission 2018: The registration process has started from May 15 onwards DU admission 2018: The registration process has started from May 15 onwards

DU admissions 2018: The entrance examination to Delhi University’s undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses are likely to be held between June 17 and June 21. Meanwhile, DU will officially announce the dates soon, and asked for suggestions on the issue till May 28. The candidates have to send the suggestion to the examination department within a week, the official mentioned.

“The final schedule based on the recommendations of the committee will be posted after May 25 and no further request for a change/modification shall be entertained. The applicants are advised to apply for courses considering the entrance test schedule as grievances regarding clash (of dates) or refund of registration fee resulting due to (such) clash will not be entertained,” said a statement from the university.

The Delhi University will hold the entrance examinations at 18 centres across the country- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Varanasi.

DU admission 2018: How to prepare for JAT

Books to follow

-The Perfect Study Resource for – Delhi University (DU) BMS Entrance Test — A Complete Self Study Guide

– BBA/BBS/BBM (Bachelor of Business Administration/Studies/Management) Entrance Examinations 2016 (Old Edition)

— For English section: High School Grammar and Composition By Wren and Martin, Revised by Dr N.D.V Prasad Rao

— For General Knowledge section: Newspapers, Class 11 and 12 Business Studies textbooks, Manorama Yearbook 2015, Current Affairs Made Easy Quarterly Issue.

— For Quantitative and Numerical Ability Section: Quantitative Aptitude by Arun Sharma

Preparation strategy

For the General Affairs Section, candidates can refer to Newspapers, Economic news websites, Class 11 and 12 Business Studies Textbooks, Manorama Yearbook 2015, Current Affairs Made Easy Quarterly Issue. The admission process started from May 15 and will continue till June 7, 2018. There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. The first cut-off list will be announced on June 19, 2018.

