DU admissions 2018: Registration for foreign students to begin on February 15

DU admissions 2018: The admission process for M Phil, Ph D, undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for foreign nationals will begin from February 15. ( Express Photo By Amit Mehra) The admission process for M Phil, Ph D, undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for foreign nationals will begin from February 15. ( Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

DU admissions 2018: The Delhi University (DU) will commence its M Phil, Ph D, undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for foreign nationals from February 15 for the academic session 2018-2019. Interested students are required to apply for the courses online only. More than 250 programmes are being offered and foreign students won’t have to undergo any entrance test for the admission.

Students can apply online through the foreign students’ registrar office website – fsr.du.ac.in. It should be kept in mind that no admission will be granted on tourist visa/ XVisa.

Read | Delhi University (DU) UG May/June 2018 exams datesheet out at du.ac.in

It is mandatory for foreign candidates to possess English proficiency certificate of TOEFL (minimum 70) or IELTS (minimum 6 band) scores, at the time of submission of application form for admission.

Also, the university is planning to begin the registration process for admission under UG courses, for Indian students, from the first week of April this year. Last year, the process had started mid-May. DU is also deliberating on having centralised online counselling. “We have formed a committee with experts from other universities, who have successfully implemented online counselling. We have asked them for innovative solutions,” said Pandit.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd