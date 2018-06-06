DU admissions 2018: Over 3 lakh applied, registration ends tomorrow

DU admissions 2018: The registration fees have to be paid online. DU admissions 2018: The registration fees have to be paid online.

DU admissions 2018: Over three lakh candidates have applied for 57,000 undergraduate seats in the Delhi University this year, the registration of which started on May 15, 2018. The registration for UG programmes will end at 6 pm on June 7. The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut-offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

As per a release, a total of 3,42,611 aspirants registered on the portal – du.ac.in. Out of these, 2,42,439 candidates registered for merit-based courses while the rest of the applications were for entrance-based courses. As many as 155705 male applicants and 133090 female students have applied while 80 are other applicants category. There are around 215867 of the applicants have made payments.

The Delhi University officials have said the candidates who have submitted more than one application should retain only one correct successfully submitted application and cancel the rest. For postgraduate courses, 1,42,005 students registered on the portal. Out of these, 67,444 applications were from male candidates, 74497 were from female candidates and 64 registered in the others category.

DU admissions 2018: Important dates

Closing date of online registration: June 7, 2018

First cutoff list release: June 19, 2018

Second cutoff list release: June 25, 2018

Third cutoff list release: June 30, 2018

Fourth cutoff list release: July 6, 2018

Fifth cutoff list release: July 12, 2018

Commencement of classes: July 20, 2018

Closing date of admission: August 16, 2018

DU admission 2018: Application Fee

The registration fee for UR/OBC: Rs. 150 (Non-refundable)

The registration fee for SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 75 (Non-refundable)

The registration fee for Sports: Rs. 100 (Additional, Non-refundable)

The registration fee for ECA: Rs. 100 (Additional, Non-refundable)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd