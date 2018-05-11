DU admissions 2018: Online registration for undergraduate courses from May 15

DU admissions 2018: Open Days sessions for admissions, which is to provide information about registration, admission process, schedule will be held from May 21-29. DU admissions 2018: Open Days sessions for admissions, which is to provide information about registration, admission process, schedule will be held from May 21-29.

Delhi University (DU) will begin online registration to its undergraduate programmes on May 15, a week earlier than last year. Admissions to post graduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 18 and May 20 respectively.

Open Days sessions for admissions, which is to provide information about registration, admission process, schedule will be held from May 21-29, the university said in a statement. Open Days will have two sessions – 10-11:30 am and 12-1:30 pm on all days during this period, except on Sunday. Closing dates for registration has not been announced.

“All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and for all quota. The details of registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be available online in downloadable form,” the university registar said in a statement on Thursday.

In order to avoid the rush of students, the university had made the admission process completely online from 2016. However, the last two years have seen major technical glitches.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App