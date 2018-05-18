DU admissions 2018: Most popular courses in Delhi University

DU admissions 2018: The varsity had in 2016 made admissions online for the undergraduate courses. DU admissions 2018: The varsity had in 2016 made admissions online for the undergraduate courses.

DU admissions 2018: The online registration for over 57,000 undergraduate seats started on May 15. The registration for all the programmes will be done completely online and the varsity will conduct computer-based entrance tests for selected undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil, PhD courses in almost 18 cities. The Delhi University has a total of 90 colleges which are affiliated or recognised by the university and offer a wide range of courses. There are courses which are very popular among students.

Arts stream

A rise in the application forms for BA programme took lead last year with 1,40,619 candidates applied for the courses. The main reason for the rise in the number of applicants for arts stream was the reason that it was open for science and commerce students who wish to apply for a humanities subject.

English Honours, which is the second most popular course among students who take admission in the Delhi University. In 2017, English Honours saw about 1,28,842 applications which were followed by the applications for Political Science which saw 99,372 applicants and Economics with a total of 94,476 applications. History had 88,562 application forms followed by Journalism had 79,087 applications.

People who applied for Journalism applied in six different colleges which included Lady Shri Ram College, Kalindi College, Kamla Nehru College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce and Commerce and Institute of Home Economics.

Science stream

Science stream was not left far behind, BSc (Hons) mathematics saw a total number of 74,856 applicants. It was followed by BSc (Hons) chemistry with 73,638 application forms. BSc (Hons) Physics course received a total of 72,183.

Commerce stream

The Bachelor of Commerce course saw 1,08,525 application forms. The bar graph below shows the total number of applicants from different states across India:

This year the application process for postgraduate programmes and the postgraduate diploma in cybersecurity and law will commence from today for M.Phil/Ph. PhDurses, it is May 20. Last year, in 2017,2.2 lakh candidates applied for about 60000 courses in the Delhi University.

