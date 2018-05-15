DU admissions 2018 LIVE Updates: Online registration to begin today at 6 pm at du.ac.in

DU admissions 2018 LIVE: The online registration process for Delhi University Undergraduate admission process will begin today, May 15. The varsity will start the online form filling today at 6 pm, and the candidates can apply through the official website, du.ac.in. The Delhi University is expected to announce the first cut-off list on June 19. The last date for submitting the online application is June 7, There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. “The forms will be available from 6 pm on Tuesday; the information bulletin will also be available then. Students should read the instructions properly before filling the form… once the form is submitted and fees paid, it cannot be edited or deleted,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, OSD, admission.
The Delhi University offers various undergraduate courses in and it’s colleges are ranked among the top institutes in the country. The university will also conduct open days from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process. Below find steps on how to apply and what all documents will be required while filling the application form for UG courses.
Admissions to all the courses for this academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online. The candidates have to submit the online application before the last date of the closing of admission procedure, failing can lead to rejection of their application procedure. Open days will also be conducted by the university from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.
Here are the documents required to apply online
— Class 10 Board Examination Certificate
— Class 10 Mark-Sheet
— Class 12 Mark-Sheet
— Class 12 Provisional Certificate / Original Certificate
— Recent Character Certificate
— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority
— OBC (non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list
— Transfer certificate from school / college as well as migration certificate from board / university are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi
— Two passport size self-attested photographs
Only self-attested copies of documents / papers will be accepted by the university. If any false attestation / falsified records are submitted, the student will be debarred from attending any programme in the university / or its colleges for next five years and in addition, a criminal case under relevant sections of IPC will be instituted against him/her.
The online admission process will begin at 6 pm.
Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB), Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB). Valid email ID and mobile number, Class 10th Board Certificate, Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared), Caste Certificate (If applicable), Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL), Sport Certificate(s) for last three years (If applicable), Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s)
From this year, the university will conduct online computer based entrance tests for selected undergraduate ,post graduate and MPhil, PhD courses in 18 cities.