DU admissions 2018 LIVE Updates: Online registration to begin today at 6 pm at du.ac.in

DU admissions 2018: Documents required at the time of admission

Admissions to all the courses for this academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online. The candidates have to submit the online application before the last date of the closing of admission procedure, failing can lead to rejection of their application procedure. Open days will also be conducted by the university from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.

Here are the documents required to apply online

— Class 10 Board Examination Certificate

— Class 10 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Provisional Certificate / Original Certificate

— Recent Character Certificate

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

— OBC (non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list

— Transfer certificate from school / college as well as migration certificate from board / university are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

— Two passport size self-attested photographs

Only self-attested copies of documents / papers will be accepted by the university. If any false attestation / falsified records are submitted, the student will be debarred from attending any programme in the university / or its colleges for next five years and in addition, a criminal case under relevant sections of IPC will be instituted against him/her.