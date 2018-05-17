DU admissions 2018: Delhi University receives over 43,000 applications within 24 hours

Two days pre-admission interaction and orientation program for UG students at Delhi University. Photo: Praveen Khanna. Two days pre-admission interaction and orientation program for UG students at Delhi University. Photo: Praveen Khanna.

On May 15, the University of Delhi started accepting online applications for its undergraduate courses and within 24 hours, the varsity received over 43,000 applicants submitted their forms for various undergraduate courses. “Since 6 pm yesterday, we have received 43,000 applications and there have been no technical glitches reported from our side,” said an official associated with admissions.

The application process for postgraduate programmes and the postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law will commence on May 18 while for M.Phil/Ph.D courses, it is May 20. Last year, nearly 2.2 lakh candidates applied for about 60000 courses in the Delhi University.

Eligibility criteria for admission in UG courses

— The candidates have to clear the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12 or equivale) with minimum marks specified for each programme.

— The candidates have to above 18 and should be an Indian citizen. The NRI, and students of foreign countries have to go through a different admission process.

— The eligibility criteria are same for all the colleges under the central university except St. Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College.

Moreover, the Delhi University will hold ‘Open Day’ sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus.

“Open Days will have two sessions – 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided,” a DU statement said.

