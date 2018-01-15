DU admissions 2018: Committee for realistic cut-off; online test for UG, PG admissions

Students at the Delhi University. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 230517 Students at the Delhi University. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 230517

To check unrealistic cut-offs of the colleges due to marks inflation by various boards, the Delhi University admission committee will bring in principals of the colleges at one place to decide this matter. Among the recommendations, the varsity is mulling computer-based online admission test for admission in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

DU is also deliberating on having a centralised online counselling and come up with innovative ideas to cut-down the long procedure of admissions and fill most college seats.

Keeping the results of UG in grade system under CBCS, a committee to formulate policy on deciding merit-based admissions in PG will be constituted.

The Delhi University has also recommended to colleges to give two per cent benefit on the cut-off to OBC women applicants. Moreover, there will be a special admission cell to assist Northeast students. Each college to have a deputed nodal officer who will help students from the seven states.

