DU admissions 2017: Varsity to release 8th and 9th cut off for reserved category

Students seeking admission in Delhi University. (Express photo) Students seeking admission in Delhi University. (Express photo)

University of Delhi has announced the special drive for reserved/ quota applicant category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/CW/KM) including sports/ ECA for admissions to merit-based undergraduate programme. In this special drive, only those candidates would be considered for admission who are registered with Delhi University but are not admitted in any college irrespective of the category under any cut-off list.

DU has said no fresh registrations shall be allowed in this special drive. The varsity has said corrections related to category changes are allowed from UR to SC/ST/OBC /PWD /KM/CW subject to verification of original certificates.

For the sports category applicants who are not admitted to any college, their request for modification in colleges/ course in sports/ ECA admission shall be permitted by the Delhi University. The corrections will be allowed from July 31, 2017 to August 2 at room number 1, Conference Center, Gate No. 4, North Campus.

Note: The applicants have to bring their registration/application form and original/copies of relevant certificates.

Moreover, the eighth cut off for the special category will be declared on August 3 and the admission process will continue till August 4. DU will release the ninth cut off on August 7 and the admission will start on August 8.

