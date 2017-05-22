DU admissions 2017: UG application portal to open at 6 pm today

DU admissions 2017: The university will conduct entrance examinations for nine courses. DU admissions 2017: The university will conduct entrance examinations for nine courses.

DU admissions 2017: University of Delhi is set to begin the application process for undergraduate courses from today. Aspiring students can log on to the university website to apply for the courses of their choice. The application portal will be available from this evening.

“The merit based undergraduate admissions (2017-18) web portal will become operational from 6 pm onwards of 22 May 2017 (sic),” the university said in an official notification. Due to the large number of students who will be applying, the website may slow down. In case of technical difficulties, candidates should to be patient and try the site again when it starts functioning. The cut offs are expected to increase this year.

The university will conduct entrance examinations for nine courses including Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports: BSc (PE, HE & S), BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) and BA (Hons) Music.

The admission process has been made to be completely online from last year with a minimum of five cut off lists.

Steps to apply for Delhi University:

– Go to the official website of the university (du.ac.in)

– Follow the link to the admission portal.

– Enter your preference and personal details in the fields provided.

– Upload the necessary documents and submit.

– Download your application form and take a print out for further reference.

