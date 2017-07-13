DU admissions 2017: Two per cent fall in third cut-off in NCWEB

Miranda House at the North Campus Miranda House at the North Campus

Delhi University released third cut-off list of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on July 12 at du.ac.in. Miranda House announced its highest cut-off at 86 per cent a drop from its previous highest 88 per cent. However, there is a two per cent drop in highest cut-off compared to the previous list for B Com and B A programmes.

NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

The first cut-off was released on July 1 with the highest being 90 per cent for B Com at for Hansraj and Miranda colleges. “Admissions will be done on July 13, 14 and 15 between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres,” a release from Delhi University said.

The lowest cut-off is 33 per cent for ST category students for both the programmes. Now women students residing in National Capital Territory who had registered for B A programme and B Com in regular colleges of Delhi University are also eligible for NCWEB.

DU, in another release said that this will come as a relief to the female applicants from Delhi who missed the opportunity of applying to NCWEB as an option in the university registration form.

