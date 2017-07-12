DU admissions 2017: These part-time courses will enhance your resume

The minimum qualification required to be eligible for admission in these courses is 10+2 The minimum qualification required to be eligible for admission in these courses is 10+2

Even if you have not got admission in the full-time courses in the Delhi University, you have some interesting short-term courses that can keep you busy and enhance your skills. A lot of professionals too are getting enrolled in such courses that can open various avenues for them.

Short-term and part-time courses are generally meant for those who are aiming to improve their CV (and hence job profile) or are looking for some knowledge expansion. This doesn’t mean that regular graduation students can’t apply for them. Students who are pursuing their graduation from DU and want to take admission in any short-term course in the field of their interest can apply for the same with respective college provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Courses offered

Delhi University’s Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension (Faculty of Social Science) offers and manages admissions to these short-term courses. All these courses are sponsored by University Grant Commission (UGC) and are about three to four months (sometimes 12 months) in duration. For your reference, we have tabulated a list of colleges and the discipline in which they offer short-term and part-time course below:

How to apply for these courses

The procedure for application is quite simple. Interested candidates can apply for the course by visiting the concerned office of Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension (Faculty of Social Science) anytime between 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

The minimum qualification required to be eligible for admission in these courses is 10+2. The application form along with all relevant documents is required to be submitted to the department’s office before the last date of admission as mentioned in the official notification. Read | Top 25 colleges in India. Click here

Selection procedure for admission

As per the information provided by the department, selections for admissions would be done on the basis of educational qualification of the candidate in question and his/her performance in the interview. The weightage distribution for the process would be 80 per cent and 20 per cent, that is, 80 per cent weightage would be given to the qualification background of the candidate and 20 per cent weightage would be given to the interview process.

Fee structure

The fee for the courses is generally kept negligible so as to avoid putting any financial strain on candidate’s pocket. The fee for almost all of the courses ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,500 which is quite low as compared to the investment made by colleges in a managing infrastructure and arranging faculty for these courses. Apart from that the class schedule is quite flexible and easy for working-professionals or students to accommodate with.

