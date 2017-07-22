DU admissions 2017: Sixth cut off list released, Hindu BA Economics at 97.25 per cent

DU admissions 2017: While a large number of popular courses have already closed applications due to filled seats, numerous courses still have vacant seats. DU admissions 2017: While a large number of popular courses have already closed applications due to filled seats, numerous courses still have vacant seats.

The University of Delhi has released the sixth cut off list for undergraduate admissions from the academic term of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for admissions to various courses and are still looking to secure seats at DU can check the cut off from the university’s official website (du.ac.in).

This round the highest cut off was at 97.25 per cent at Hindu college for BA (Honours) Economics, followed by a 96.75 per cent cut off at Lady Shri Ram College for Women for BSc (Honours) Statistics and a 96.5 per cent cut off at both Sri Venketeswara College and Miranda House for BA (Honours) Economics.

While a large number of popular courses have already closed applications due to filled seats, numerous courses still have vacant seats.

Here are some courses with higher cut offs:

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College BA (Hons) Economics 94.5

College of Vocational Studies BA. (Hons.) Economics 94.5

Daulat Ram College (W) B.Com. (Hons.) 95

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Economics 95.25

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) Journalism 94.25

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) 94.5

Gargi College (W) B.Com. (Hons.) 94.25

Hans Raj College B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 95.66

Hans Raj College B.A. (Hons.) English 95.5

Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Economics 97.25

Indraprastha College for Women B.Com. (Hons.) 95

Kamala Nehru College (W) B.A. (Hons.) Economics 94.75

Keshav Mahavidyalaya B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 94.25

Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons) Economics 96.25

Lady Shri Ram College for Women BA (Hons) Journalism 97

Lady Shri Ram College for Women BSc (Hons) Mathematics 96.25

Lady Shri Ram College for Women BSc (Hons) Statistics 96.75

Miranda House (W) BA (Hons) Economics 96.5

Miranda House (W) BSc (Hons) Botany 94.33

Ramjas College BA (Hons) English 94.75

Ramjas College BSc (Hons) Statistics 95.25

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College BCom 94.5

Sri Venketeswara College BA (Hons) Economics 96.5

Sri Venketeswara College BCom 95

