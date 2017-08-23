DU admissions 2017: Seats remain vacant, 11th cut-off to release tomorrow

Students at the Delhi University. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Students at the Delhi University. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Even after releasing 10 cut-offs, seats remain vacant in the Delhi University colleges. The varsity, will therefore, release its 11th cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses on August 24. Candidates seeking admission have to visit the respective colleges from August 24 to complete the procedure. For morning colleges, document verification will start at 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while for the evening college, it will begin from 4 to 7 pm.

The classes in the DU have already begun from last month. As per reports, the reason behind seats lying vacant is due to the internal migration of the students from one college to another.

In the previous cut off, popular colleges demanded above 90 per cent. For B.A. (Hons) Economics at Hindu College, the cut off was set at 96.5 per cent while for admission to B.A. (Hons) English, Miranda House had kept it at 95.75 per cent. Among other popular courses, the cut-off for B.A. (Hons) Psychology at Indraprastha College stands at 96.5 per cent.

South Campus colleges too had set the cut off over 95 per cent with Lady Shri Ram College demanding 95.75 per cent for admissions to B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics.

