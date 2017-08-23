DU admissions 2017: Registration for journalism course begins, know eligibility, exam fees, syllabus and other details

Students at the North Campus Students at the North Campus

Delhi University’s School of Journalism has started the application process for admission in the five years integrated course in journalism – Bachelor of Journalism (BJ) and Master of Journalism (MJ). The last date to submit the application form is September 8. The program will be taught in English and Hindi as applicable. There is a total of 60 seats each for both medium students.

The varsity will conduct the entrance test on September 17 in two sessions. For English, it is 9 am to 11 am and for those who opt Hindi, it will begin from 2 pm to 4 pm. The classes will commence on September 26.

If there are vacant seats after three years (i.e. the exit point for students, who wish to leave with Degree of Bachelor of Journalism), new students will be allowed to apply for an entrance test for the Post Graduation course.

Exam registration fee: For general category, it is Rs 500 while aspirants belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to fill Rs 250.

Eligibility: Students who secure 50 per cent in Class 12 (irrespective of the streams) will be eligible to apply for the entrance test. For the post-graduate entrance test, it is Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Syllabus: The program includes teaching of four foreign languages (French, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic) and two regional languages (Tamil and Bengali) in 10 semesters (a student has to select one foreign language and one regional language).

The syllabus is designed as per the CBCS scheme. The Five Year Integrated Program has 28 core courses, two ability enhancement compulsory courses, two ability enhancement elective courses (skill based), four general elective courses and four discipline specific elective courses and dissertation as per the UGC guidelines.

Students need to produce newsletters and documentaries, broadcast news bulletins and multimedia contents of broadcast standards.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd