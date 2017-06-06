DU admissions 2017: PG, MPhil, PhD courses registration to begin tomorrow

DU admissions 2017: The first cut off for UG programmes is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2017. DU admissions 2017: The first cut off for UG programmes is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2017.

DU admissions 2017: The University of Delhi has announced that the admission process for Post Graduate, MPhil and PhD courses will begin from Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Students who wish to apply for these programmes at the university can apply for the same online.

The university had opened its admission portal for undergraduate programmes on May 22 and received more than 200 applicants (merit based) within the span of two hours. The first cut off for UG programmes is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2017. Read | DU admissions 2017: Application, entrances exams, courses, syllabus for JAT, click here

The university also said in a notification that it will soon announce the starting date for the entrance-based Undergraduate programmes. Read | DU admissions 2017: Cut-offs for seats at colleges likely to increase, click here

Entrance exams will be conducted to fill nearly 1600 seats in nine UG programmes including:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A.(Hons.) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons.) Music

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd