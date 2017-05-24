DU admissions 2017: Over 40,000 applicants, 7 transgender students apply in two days

DU admissions 2017: Among the most popular courses were BA (Hons) English, BCom(Hons), BA(Hons) Economics and BA Programme. DU admissions 2017: Among the most popular courses were BA (Hons) English, BCom(Hons), BA(Hons) Economics and BA Programme.

DU admissions 2017: The University of Delhi opened its undergraduate admission portal on Monday and over 40,000 students applied for various courses within the span of a day. The application process will continue until June 12 after which the cut offs will be released.

“We have received a very good response in one day. The total number of applicants who have registered so far are 40,143,” said OSD Admissions Ashutosh Bhardwaj in a release. The university offers about 54,000 seats in 60 undergraduate courses at 62 colleges. This year, seven transgender students have also applied compared to last year’s 15 of whom only two or three secured seats.

Of the 49,143 students who have applied, more than a half have filled in their personal details and the university noted that there were 19,436 applicants from the general category, 5,844 of OBC (Non Creamy Layer, Central List), 2,783 Scheduled Caste and 801 Scheduled Tribe students.

Among the most popular courses were BA (Hons) English, BCom(Hons), BA(Hons) Economics and BA Programme. Around 600 parents and students took part on the second day of the 10-day counselling session.

The first cut off list will be announced on June 20 and there will be at least six cut offs. This year, the board is conducting entrance examinations for nine courses including Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Humanities and Social Sciences, BA (Hons) Business Economics, Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations).

