DU admissions 2017: Know the admission procedure in Delhi University

DU admissions 2017: The University of Delhi will start accepting online applications for admissions in various undergraduate courses from May 22. From last year, the admission process has been made completely online. Moreover in 2016, the university had decided to release only five cut-off lists but was forced to issue more when seats remained vacant.

A lot of aspirants are curious to know how the admissions are done. Here we tell you step-wise what will happen once you apply in the colleges:

1. Pick your course:

You have to first decide what course you are planning to pursue and the eligibility criteria. It’s better to check the cut-off of the last years to get a fair idea.

2. Get registered:

You need to get registered on the official Delhi University’s website and upload all relevant documents. After the registration is over, an acknowledgement slip and form number will be generated. Take the printout of the acknowledgement slip.

3. Cut-off:

Once DU releases the first cut-off, students have to login through their registered ID and select the colleges in which they wish to get admission. Remember to take a printout of the acknowledgement slip.

4. Visit college:

Go to the college you applied for along with the acknowledgement slip and relevant documents like Board certificates etc. Keep in mind that the admission will be done within three days of the cut-off declaration.

5. Verification process:

Your submitted documents will be verified by the concern officials. If everything is found correct, your documents will be sent for further official purposes. Once all formalities are done, you’ll receive admission slip signed by the college principal.

6. Pay the fees:

An online payment link will be generated and the student has to submit the college fee through within 48 hours. Once the fee is submitted, a new acknowledgement slip will be generated and the admission of the candidate in the college will be confirmed.

