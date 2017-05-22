Latest News

DU admissions 2017: Cut offs expected to increase

DU admissions 2017: There has been a steady rise in the minimum marks required by students in order to grab a seat at one of Delhi University affiliated colleges.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 22, 2017 7:46 am
Delhi university cut offs 2017, DU admissions 2017, du.ac.in, du cut offs, du admission, du colleges, du exams, du application, du last year cut off, du 2016 cut off, du 2017 cut off, du news, delhi news, indian express, education news DU admissions 2017: The cut off marks set by the colleges soar high while creating a tough competition

DU admissions 2017: The University of Delhi starts its application process from May 22, 2017 and queries on cut offs are among the most popular questions asked at this time of the year. In the last few years, frequency of students scoring cent percent in the boards examination has seen a massive surge in numbers.

As the percentages keeps rising, the cut off marks set by the colleges soar high while creating a tough competition for students who miss the opportunity to land seats at their dream colleges or course by just a few marks.

In 2015, as many as two colleges required a candidate to score a minimum of 100 per cent marks in order to get admission to the BSc (Hons) Computer Science programs in the first cut off. Similarly, the cut off for BCom Hons and BA Hons Economics have also seen record high in last couple of years.

Last year, SGBT Khalsa began the first cut off for BSc (honours) Electronics at 99 per cent similar to the 99 per cent first cut off for BSc in Mathematical Sciences from Ramjas colleges. These minimum percentage requirements did go down for both the general and the reserved categories by the time the eighth cut off was released.

 

Taking a look at the progression of the cut-off list released by DU, there has been a steady rise in the minimum marks required by students in order to grab a seat at one of Delhi University affiliated colleges.

The first cut off for BCom Honours began, two years ago at 97 per cent for a number of colleges and rose to 98 and even 99 per cent last year. This year, it is expected that the first cut off may increase some more.

Delhi university cut offs 2017, DU admissions 2017, du.ac.in, du cut offs, du admission, du colleges, du exams, du application, du last year cut off, du 2016 cut off, du 2017 cut off, du news, delhi news, indian express, education news

The case is similar for BA and BSc courses, though the trends have witnessed the decrease of the first cut off marks for these courses at a number of colleges. Here are some charts that map the expected cut offs in relation to those of the previous years:

Delhi university cut offs 2017, DU admissions 2017, du.ac.in, du cut offs, du admission, du colleges, du exams, du application, du last year cut off, du 2016 cut off, du 2017 cut off, du news, delhi news, indian express, education news Delhi university cut offs 2017, DU admissions 2017, du.ac.in, du cut offs, du admission, du colleges, du exams, du application, du last year cut off, du 2016 cut off, du 2017 cut off, du news, delhi news, indian express, education news Delhi university cut offs 2017, DU admissions 2017, du.ac.in, du cut offs, du admission, du colleges, du exams, du application, du last year cut off, du 2016 cut off, du 2017 cut off, du news, delhi news, indian express, education news

For more stories on DU admissions, click here

Authored by Gauren Bhardwaj, Collegedunia.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. V
    Vaibhav Singh
    May 22, 2017 at 8:00 am
    Ek kaam karo...bc aag laga do bacho ko pakad kr.....!! #Bull _Begins..!!
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 22: Latest News