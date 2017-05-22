DU admissions 2017: Cut offs expected to increase

DU admissions 2017: The cut off marks set by the colleges soar high while creating a tough competition DU admissions 2017: The cut off marks set by the colleges soar high while creating a tough competition

DU admissions 2017: The University of Delhi starts its application process from May 22, 2017 and queries on cut offs are among the most popular questions asked at this time of the year. In the last few years, frequency of students scoring cent percent in the boards examination has seen a massive surge in numbers.

As the percentages keeps rising, the cut off marks set by the colleges soar high while creating a tough competition for students who miss the opportunity to land seats at their dream colleges or course by just a few marks.

In 2015, as many as two colleges required a candidate to score a minimum of 100 per cent marks in order to get admission to the BSc (Hons) Computer Science programs in the first cut off. Similarly, the cut off for BCom Hons and BA Hons Economics have also seen record high in last couple of years.

Last year, SGBT Khalsa began the first cut off for BSc (honours) Electronics at 99 per cent similar to the 99 per cent first cut off for BSc in Mathematical Sciences from Ramjas colleges. These minimum percentage requirements did go down for both the general and the reserved categories by the time the eighth cut off was released.

Taking a look at the progression of the cut-off list released by DU, there has been a steady rise in the minimum marks required by students in order to grab a seat at one of Delhi University affiliated colleges.

The first cut off for BCom Honours began, two years ago at 97 per cent for a number of colleges and rose to 98 and even 99 per cent last year. This year, it is expected that the first cut off may increase some more.

The case is similar for BA and BSc courses, though the trends have witnessed the decrease of the first cut off marks for these courses at a number of colleges. Here are some charts that map the expected cut offs in relation to those of the previous years:

For more stories on DU admissions, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd