DU admissions 2017: 10th cut-off announced, popular colleges keep it above 90%

To fill remaining seats, the Delhi University on Thursday announced its 10th cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses. Candidates seeking admission have to visit the respective colleges from August 11 to complete the procedure. Expected to be the final cut-off, the percentage remains high with the Hindu College demanding 96.5 per cent for B.A (Hons) Economics.

As per the Delhi University release, the second highest cut-off has been announced by the Indraprastha College for Women for B.A (Hons) Psychology at 96.5 per cent. Similarly, Daulat Ram College demands 94.33 per cent for seats in B Sc (Hons) Physics.

In South Campus, Gargi college has set the cut-off for B Com at 93 per cent while LSR wants 95.75 per cent for B Sc (Hons) Mathematics.

The DU had released its eighth and ninth cut-off list exclusively for applicants from reserved categories. However, many colleges have closed admissions but some seats lie vacant in the popular colleges.

“The tenth list will be displayed by different colleges of the varsity on Friday. Eligible candidates are advised to complete their admission in the colleges concerned,” the release said.

