DU admission 2018: Check previous years’ cut-off

DU admission 2018: The online registration process for Delhi University has started on May 15 at du.ac.in. While the University is likely to release the first cut-off on June 19, here is the compilation of previous years’ cut-off of the popular courses and colleges to give you a fair idea on what to expect this year.

The schedule for the five cut-off lists has been declared, and further lists will be announced depending on the number of vacant seats. The university will also conduct open days from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.

DU admission 2018: Have a look at the last years’ cut-off

2017

BA (English)

Last year, most colleges reduced their cut-off by 0.25 to 1 per cent to 95 percent. In 2016, the percentage required for admission in the popular colleges remained between 97 and 98 per cent. However, in 2017, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTB Khalsa) set the first cut-off and second cut-off at 98.75 per cent and 96.75 per cent respectively.

BCom (Honours) and Economics

Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce programmes, set its cut-off at 97.75 per cent for B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons). However, SGTB Khalsa College had hit the headlines for demanding high percentage in the said course. They announced their first cut-off at 98 per cent for BCom (Hons) and 98.25 per cent for Economics.

Other courses

At Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which had set a record for the highest cut-off for most subjects in the first list, the highest dip was for Chemistry (Hons), where the cut-off had come down by 2 per cent. For Political Science (Hons), which saw a 99 per cent cut-off in the first list, the figure had come down by 1.75 percentage point to 97.25 per cent.

But it is courses such as Geography, Sociology, Botany and Zoology, where the dip in cut-off varied between 0.5 and 2 percentage points. Incidentally, popular colleges that had placed cut-offs below 95 per cent had been able to fill the seats. Cut-offs for both subjects in the first list was 92 per cent.

2016

BA (Honours) English

The highest cut off was by Ramjas College at 98.75 closely followed by Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women at 97.5 per cent. Mata Sundari College for Women had the lowest percentage in the first cut-off for the general category at 90 per cent.

BCom (Honours)

Ramjas College had the highest cut off among all subjects and colleges with 99.25 per cent. Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce, announced its cut-off at 98.25 per cent.

BA (Hons) Economics

For this course, Ramjas college and Kalindi college had the highest first cut off for the general category at 98.5 per cent, closely followed by Hindu college at 97.75 per cent. The lowest in the first list for BA (Honours) Economics was 94 per cent by Shyam Lal College and Kalindi College.

BA Programme

LGBT Khalsa had the highest cut off for this course last year at 97.25 per cent, followed by Shri Ram College for Women had a cut off of 96.75 per cent. Bhagini Nivedita College’s cut off for BA Programme was as low as 68 per cent.

