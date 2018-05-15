DU admissions 2018: List of documents needed for registration

DU admissions 2018: Admissions to postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 18 and May 20 respectively. Admissions to postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 18 and May 20

DU admissions 2018: The online registration process for admission into various undergraduate courses at the Delhi University (DU) will commence today, on May 15 from 6 pm onwards. The last date for submitting the forms is June 7 and candidates can apply for both merit-based and entrance-based courses in the same form. Admissions to postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 18 and May 20 respectively. Admissions to all the courses for this academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online.

The candidates have to submit the online application before the last date of the closing of admission procedure, failing can lead to rejection of their application procedure. Open days will also be conducted by the university from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.

“All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and for all quota. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be available online in downloadable

There are various documents which applicants might be required to submit in original. Based on last year’s requirement, following certificates may be needed by a student at the time of online form filling. They should keep all of these ready before the process begins.

Documents required for online registration

— Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB)

— Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB)

— Valid email ID and mobile number

— Class 10th Board Certificate

— Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared)

— Caste Certificate (If applicable)

— Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL)

— Sport Certificate(s) for last three years (If applicable)

— Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s)

Documents required at the time of admission

— Class 10 Board Examination Certificate

— Class 10 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Provisional Certificate / Original Certificate

— Recent Character Certificate

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

— OBC (non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list

— Transfer certificate from school / college as well as migration certificate from board / university are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

— Two passport size self-attested photographs

Only self-attested copies of documents / papers will be accepted by the university. If any false attestation / falsified records are submitted, the student will be debarred from attending any programme in the university / or its colleges for next five years and in addition, a criminal case under relevant sections of IPC will be instituted against him/her.

