DU admission 2017: UG merit based 11th cut off, NCWEB 9th cut off released

DU admission 2017: The highest NCWEB cut off this round for BA programme is at SPM College at 70 per cent DU admission 2017: The highest NCWEB cut off this round for BA programme is at SPM College at 70 per cent

The University of Delhi has released the eleventh cut off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Students who are still seeking admission at the university can check the cut off list from DU’s official website. The university informed in a press release that the cut off list will be displayed at different colleges on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

The highest cut off this round is at Indraprastha College for Women with a requirement of at least 96.5 per cent marks in order to secure a seat in BA (honours) psychology. Closely following Indraprastha College for Women are Gargi College and Hindu college at 96.25 per cent for BA (honours) applied psychology and BA (honours) English respectively. Hansraj College held the third highest cut off this round at 96 per cent for BSc (honours) Mathematics.

The university has also released the cut off list for the ninth round of admissions through the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). The highest cut off this round for BA programme is at SPM College at 70 per cent while for BCom the highest cut off is 70 per cent at Miranda House. Interested students must report to the college on August 24 and August 25 from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm in order to secure their seats.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd