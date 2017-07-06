DU admission 2017: These college societies will groom you and make life exciting

(source: Facebook/Panache-SRCCs-Western-Dance-Society) (source: Facebook/Panache-SRCCs-Western-Dance-Society)

You might have had a busy month due to admissions at the prestigious University of Delhi, but it is now time for you to find out what your college is offers other than your course. Most of the popular colleges have cultural, literary and sports societies that keep them engaged throughout the year. The activities are not just add a lot of fun in the college life of a student but makes them more responsible and focused. In fact, a lot of students keep these societies in mind before applying for admission.

With over 30 lakh applications received by the university this year, it makes one wonder what makes these colleges so popular across the country and how big a role do these extra curricular societies play in the lives of DU students.

Here are some types of societies in DU that you can be a part of:

Music

Do you like to sing or play an instrument? Do you have what it takes to jam with a band, get into a jugalbandi battle on tabla or simply charm the audience with your voice. Then joining a music society at DU is the best way to polish your skills and challenge yourself.

Music societies in Delhi University are generally divided in western and Indian music. A majority of DU fests host competitions in Indian music, western music, group performances and even battle of the bands. Read | Delhi University admissions round 2: Many colleges almost full, Khalsa College yet to fill 50 seats, click here

“Cultural societies are necessary for all round development. Once music societies have gained a member they get together to prepare not just for competitions but also to become confident individual or group performers,” says Shivangi Kumar, a member of the music society at Maharaja Agrasen College.

Among the more popular groups are Dhwani at Ladies Shri Ram, Euphony at Gargi college, Orpheus at Miranda House and the music society at St Stephen’s College.

Dance

When your feet move to a rhythm and you know that you can create art with your body, the best place for you is at a dance society. DU is filled with dancers and many colleges hold auditions to filter and form groups with the more talented individual.

Here too, the society members split into separate group to focus on the more choreographed or western form of dancing. These groups also focus on individual dancers and practice routines according to the rules of particular competitions in and outside the “DU circuit”.

“Joining the dance society has not only pushed away any fear of performance, but also has showed me how to be a part of and coordinate a team,” says Mayank Choudhary, the president of the Verve dance society at SRCC.

Jesus and Mary College, Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College and SRCC host some of the more popular dance societies in Delhi University. Read | DU admission 2017: Third cut off to release today, here’s what to expect, click here

Dramatics

Do you like dressing up and pretending to be someone else? Do you like commanding the attention of everyone around you or just being part of a bigger story? If you said yes to any of the above questions, then you can experience the above by joining a dramatics society at you DU college.

At DU, dramatics takes place on two different stages. Students can either create a fantastic tale on a stage or an energy filled drama on the streets to make people think.

“Dramatics societies, especially street play societies, help to break students out of their shells and command a presence through both their voice and body. While stage plays focus a lot on the methods of action to tell a story in a capturing manner, light and stage props, street plays drive home on social causes to inspire and create awareness about important topics,” says Anish Bhat, president of Venkateshwara College dramatics society. Read | DU admission 2017: Most popular courses in Arts stream, click here

Among the more popular dramatics societies are Ibtida of the Hindu College, Shunya of Ramjas College, Lakshya of Kamala Nehru College and Abhinay of Maharaja Agrasen College.

The Dramatics Society of Lady Shri Ram College for Women and the Players of Kirori Mal College are some of the more popular names among stage play societies.

Debating

If you have a nose in every argument and love to talk about pressing topics that keep your toes, you need to check out Delhi University’s debating societies. Debating in college is different from the debates you have participated in at school.

“It is a parliamentary debate which like an extempore where every member gets seven minute to argue their point. Unlike school where the listen to the way you speak, in debating societies, we focus on what you speak and the points you put across. So members need to be both well read on a number of topics and have the ability to argue properly,” says Sidaq Batra, president of the English debating society at Venkateshwara college. He added that there is never an outside judge and students can choose to either debate or adjudicate.

The more popular debating societies are from Venkateshwara College, SRCC, Hindu College, St Stephen’s Collge and Kamala Nehru College among others. Read | For those who made it in previous years, a shot at a new life, click here

Other than the above, Delhi university also has an array of societies in different areas like photography, fashion, literary arts and subject-specific activities like economics and business. While some colleges make it compulsory for their students to be in involved in any form of extra-curricular activity, others leave the decision up to their students.

