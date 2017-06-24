DU admission 2017: SGTB Khalsa sweeps first cut offs for all streams

DU admission 2017: The college with the highest cut off last year had been Ramjas College with a 99.25 per cent cut off for BCom (honours) and was followed by SGTB Khalsa with BSc Electronics cut off at 99. DU admission 2017: The college with the highest cut off last year had been Ramjas College with a 99.25 per cent cut off for BCom (honours) and was followed by SGTB Khalsa with BSc Electronics cut off at 99.

DU admission 2017: The University of Delhi has released the 2017 first cut off for merit-based admission of students to first year undergraduate courses and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur (SGTB) Khalsa College stood up front this year with the highest cut offs in both the science, commerce and arts streams.

The college held a cut off of 99.66 per cent for BSc (honours) Electronics, 98.25 per cent cut off for BCom and a 98.75 per cent cut of for BA (honours) English. Last year, the same courses at SGTB Khalsa College had their first cut off at 99, 98.75 and 98.75 respectively. Read | DU Admissions 2017: Minnows throw up big surprises in first cut-offs, click here

The college with the highest cut off last year had been Ramjas College with a 99.25 per cent cut off for BCom (honours) and was followed by SGTB Khalsa with BSc Electronics cut off at 99.

In this year’s science cut offs, the lowest was at 83 for BSc pass at Institute of Home Economics. For arts the lowest was at 50 for BA (Honours) Sanskrit at Vivekananda college and Gargi College and for commerce the lowest during the first cut off for the general category is at 88 for BCom at Bhagini Nivedita College.

The highest cut offs after SGTB Khalsa were at 98 for BA (honours) English and Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College for the arts stream; 97.5 for BCom (honours) at Ramjas College for the commerce stream and; 98 for BSc computer science at PGDAV College. Read | DU Admissions 2017: As admission season kicks off, here’s what to keep in mind, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd