Delhi University: PhD Mathematics cut off for SC/ST at zero, shocked students take to twitter

The University of Delhi has released the interview schedule and cut off marks for the PhD admissions to the Department of Mathematics. While the cut off for the unreserved categories was held at 94 per cent, the cut off for the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories was at zero.

The admission interviews will be conducted from July 31 to August 4, 2017 and the university has released the names of 223 candidates who have been selected for the interview rounds. Among those selected, there are about 32 candidates competing for seats in the SC/ST categories.

Unreserved- 94

OBC- 84

SC/ST- 0

Students were shocked when they noted that SC/ST candidates did not require even basic passing marks of 30-40 per cent in order to be eligible for the PhD mathematics programme. A number of them took to Twitter. Here’s how they reacted:

DU Maths PhD interview criteria is Zero Marks for SC/ST (Gen- 94/200). Imagine, a person who can't score single marks can be ur Professor 🙏 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 3, 2017

We need change @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar

SC/ST students r eligible 4 PhD in math (DU)even if they score 0 but for others you need 84+ pic.twitter.com/AZDLSPsHzD — Gaurav …. (@ashugaurav13) July 31, 2017

@DelhiUniversity r u out of ur mind, for PhD admission cut off for Sc/St people is 0 marks? pic.twitter.com/1kNWpfiZU1 — Sameer Joshi (@sameerj54692012) August 2, 2017

Sir even phd interview cut off for sc/st is zero 0. And gen is 98. What is the education system in india — prashant sharma (@sharmapacific) August 2, 2017

