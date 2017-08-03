Latest News
Delhi University: PhD Mathematics cut off for SC/ST at zero, shocked students take to twitter

DU cut off 2017: The admission interviews will be conducted from July 31 to August 4, 2017 and the university has released the names of 223 candidates who have been selected for the interview rounds. Among those selected there are about 32 candidates competing for seats in the SC/ST categories.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 12:22 pm
du admission 2017, du.ac.in, delhi university, DU PhD cut off, DU SC ST Phd cut off, DU PhD maths cut off, Delhi university cut off, delhi university admission, education news, indian express DU PhD mathematics cut off 2017: The cut off for the unreserved categories was held at 94 per cent.
The University of Delhi has released the interview schedule and cut off marks for the PhD admissions to the Department of Mathematics. While the cut off for the unreserved categories was held at 94 per cent, the cut off for the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories was at zero.

DU PhD mathematics cut off 2017:

Unreserved- 94
OBC- 84
SC/ST- 0

Students were shocked when they noted that SC/ST candidates did not require even basic passing marks of 30-40 per cent in order to be eligible for the PhD mathematics programme. A number of them took to Twitter. Here’s how they reacted:

