DU admission 2017: NCWEB second cut-off out, Miranda House demands 88% for B Com

Miranda House at the North Campus Miranda House at the North Campus

The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on July 6 released its second cut-off list on the official website – du.ac.in. NCWEB, which offers B Com and B A Programme, had on July 1 released its first cut-off with the highest being 90 per cent for B Com at for Hansraj and Miranda colleges. The later also demanded 88 per cent for B Com.

As per the Delhi University release, the admissions will be done on July 7, 8 and 10 July between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres. Except Hansraj and Miranda House, all other colleges have announced a low cut-off of 40 per cent for both the programmesfor students of ST category.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

The cut-off for other courses has also been released yesterday. At SRCC, admissions for both BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) are closed for general candidates. However, admissions to BCom (Hons) are still open for SC/ST and people with disabilities while Economics (Hons) is open for OBC and ST candidates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd