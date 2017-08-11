DU admission 2017: NCWEB 8th cut off released, Hansraj college at 74 per cent for BCom

DU admission 2017: Those who clear the cut off will be eligible for admission to BA programme and BCom courses at various DU colleges across the city. DU admission 2017: Those who clear the cut off will be eligible for admission to BA programme and BCom courses at various DU colleges across the city.

The University of Delhi has released the eighth cut off list for Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) undergraduate admissions 2017. Candidates who have applied for admission through NCWEB can check the eighth cut off from the official website.

Read | DU admissions: NCWEB seventh cut off released, click here

The highest cut off for BA programme (general catogory) is at Vivekananda College at 71 per cent. It is closely followed by BR Ambedkar college and JDMC at 70. The highest cut off for BCom is at Hansraj College at 74 per cent, followed by Jesus and Mary College at 72 and Miranda House at 71 per cent.

The general category cut off for BA programme was lowest this round at 64 per cent in SGGSC of Commerce and Maitreyi College. The lowest for BCom (general) was at 53 per cent in Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

Candidate who have cleared the cut off are required to report to the respective teaching centres from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm on August 11, 12 and 14, 2017 to secure their seats.

