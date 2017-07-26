DU admission 2017: NCWEB 6th cut off list, merit based 7th cut off list to be out tomorrow

DU admission 2017: The NCWEB seventh cut off list will be released on August 1, 2017, through which the admission process will take place on August 1 and 2. DU admission 2017: The NCWEB seventh cut off list will be released on August 1, 2017, through which the admission process will take place on August 1 and 2.

The Registrar of the University of Delhi has released a notice the next cut off list for admission to various courses at the university from the academic term of 2017-18. Students still aspiring for seats at the university should check the official website (du.ac.in) tomorrow for the cut offs.

The seventh undergraduate merit based cut off will be released on July 27, 2017 and the admission process for the same will be held on July 27 and 28. For admissions to undergraduate courses through Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), the sixth cut off will also be announced on July 27 with the admission process taking place on July 27 and 28, 2017.

For merit based admissions, the sixth cut off list was released on July 22 and the highest cut off this round was at 97.25 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics at Hindu college. It is closely followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women with a cut off of 96.75 per cent for BSc (Honours) Statistics and Sri Venketeswara College and Miranda House with a 96.5 per cent cut offs at both colleges for BA (Honours) Economics.

For NCWEB admissions, Lakshmi Bai College and Jesus and Mary college had the highest in the fifth cut offs at 74 per cent for BA Programme and BCom respectively. The next highest cut off was at JDM and Miranda House at 72 per cent for BA programme.

