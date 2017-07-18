DU admission 2017: Fifth cut off released, LSR at 97.5 for BA Psychology

DU admission 2017: The lowest cut off for the fifth list was at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) with 45 for BA (Honours) Persian. DU admission 2017: The lowest cut off for the fifth list was at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) with 45 for BA (Honours) Persian.

The University of Delhi released the fifth cut off list for admission of students to its various colleges from the academic term of 2017-18 on Monday. The highest cut off for the fifth list this year was at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) with 97.5 per cent for the BA (honours) Psychology course.

Hindu College followed with the second highest cut off for the fifth list at 97.25 for BA (honours) Economics while LSR had a cut off at 97 for BA (honours) Journalism. The lowest cut off for the fifth list was at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) with 45 for BA (Honours) Persian.

DU admission 2017: Highest in fifth cut off list –

Indraprastha College for Women (W)- BA (Honours) Psychology at 96.5

Kirori Mal College- BA (Honours) Economics at 96.5

Miranda House (W)- BA (Honours) Economics at 96.75

Ramjas College- BA (Honours) Economics at 96.25

Daulat Ram College (W)- BA (Honours) Economics at 95

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce- BCom (Honours) at 95

Gargi College (W)- BCom (Honours) at 95

Hans Raj College- BA (Honours) English at 95.5

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College- BA (Honours) Economics at 95

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce- BCom (Honours) at 95.25

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College- BCom (Honours) at 95

Merely 10 per cent of the overall seats are still available after admission through the previous cut off lists. Further cut off lists may be released if seats remain vacant after admission through the fifth cut off.

