DU admission 2017: Cut-off to release today; list of documents required for admissions

The University of Delhi will release the first cut-off list for admission of students to first-year undergraduate courses 2017 today evening. Students who have registered for DU college admissions should visit the official website to check the merit-based cut off marks.

Those who clear the cut off of certain colleges, will be eligible for admission to UG courses at these colleges. The admission and verification process for all DU colleges will begin tomorrow and candidates will be required to carry the following document to their preferred college before the next cut off in order to secure their seats.

Documents required:

– Class 10 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board).

– Class 10 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Class 12 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board). If students haven’t received their certificates, then ensure you that you carry the provisional certificates given by the school

– Class 12 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Admission form print out.

– Reserved category certificates (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

– Transfer certificate from school or college.

– Migration Certificate from Board or University.

– Passport size self-attested photographs.

– Original copy of the registration form.

– Pass certificate for class 10 English (for students who did not appear in compulsory English).

The verification process will carry on until June 28 and the second cut off will be released on July 1, 2017. The verification process will take place from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm for morning colleges and from 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.

Those who have completed their verification process will be required to pay the fee before 12 pm the next day. This can be done from the DU’s official undergraduate admission portal.

