DU admission 2017: Measures announced to prevent ragging, ensure student security

DU admission 2017: To prevent ragging, guardians of all students have been asked to submit undertakings during admissions that their wards will not indulge in such activities. DU admission 2017: To prevent ragging, guardians of all students have been asked to submit undertakings during admissions that their wards will not indulge in such activities.

DU admission 2017: The University of Delhi has released a notice regarding the prevention of ragging on its college campuses for the academic session of 2017-18. At a meeting to discuss the issues of ragging, eve teasing and other prohibited activities the university has formulated a list of measures.

Here are some of the measures taken by the DU to protect its students:

Anti-ragging

To prevent ragging, guardians of all students have been asked to submit undertakings during admissions that their wards will not indulge in such activities. The university has also set up two Joint Control Rooms in the North and South campus in this regard. Anti-ragging and disciplinary committees will be formed at all institutions to prevent ragging. Institutions will display rules regarding the prohibition of ragging on campus and “extra vigil is being maintained at all eating joints”. Read | DU admissions 2017: Fourth cut-off out, LSR demands 97.75 per cent in Psychology, click here

Women’s safety

To protect the interests of its female students and to provide a level of security the university has tied up with the Delhi Police. Women police “in plain clothes” will be deployed in and around the colleges and offenders of eve teasing and other incidents will be taken care of. Women police trained in martial arts will also be deployed from the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) who would not only monitor sensitive points around campus but will also provide training on self defence to female students. The university has also asked students to check whether their PG accommodations have been verified by the local police for safety and security reasons.

Outsiders, defacing of property and traffic

The university has noted that outsiders will be prevented from entering colleges, centres and hostels. Defacing of walls using paint, poster or any other method is not allowed and the university has prohibited the display of sensitive posters and graffiti within campus. Traffic at sensitive locations near campus will be regulated by the Delhi Police and students have been advised to use public transport in order to prevent congestion.

How to file a complaint:

– Drop a written complaint in your college complaint box.

– Call the National Anti-Ragging helpline number 1800 180 5522.

– Call the Joint Control Rooms (North Campus- 27667221; South Campus- 24119832).

– Call 100 or inform your nearest PCR van.

– Inform the University Information Centre. Numbers- 155215, 27006900 will be available from Monday to Friday or email at proctor@du.ac.in, infocentre@du.ac.in

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd