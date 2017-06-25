DU admission 2017: Chaos over original marksheets, varsity allows provisional



The Delhi University’s (DU’s) decision asking colleges to keep original marksheets and certificates of those taking admission, led to chaotic scenes on the first day of admissions on Saturday. Many students from state boards, including Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha and Assam, who had otherwise met the cut-off, could not get admission since their state boards have not yet released the Class XII marksheet, or in some cases it has not reached their schools.

The situation was particularly grim in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) where a majority of students from Tamil Nadu were seeking admission. SRCC had around 80 students from the southern state in BCom (Hons) last year, and has been seeing a high influx of students from the state board since 2010.

The DU eventually issued an advisory to principals around 3 pm, asking them to admit students on the basis of a provisional marksheet, provided they submit their original marksheet within 10 days. However, for several day colleges, the advisory came too late since admissions close at 1.30 pm. While some colleges such as SRCC kept their admissions open till the evening, others such as Hindu College asked students to come back on Tuesday.

As a result of the confusion, many had to cancel their flight tickets or postpone their travel. At SRCC, the Admission Committee met twice in the morning to take a decision on the issue, but ultimately decided to wait for a clarification from the university. In the evening, SRCC acting principal R P Rustagi said, “We’re following the university advisory and will work till the evening to make sure we admit as many students as we can.”

The Tamil Nadu state board has not yet released marksheets. A parent, who had come with with his son from Coimbatore, said they knew students at SRCC from their state who had got admission through provisional marksheets. “We have been told to get original marksheets in 10 days but we don’t know if the state board will release these by then. Why should students suffer because of lack of coordination between the DU and state boards?” he said.

S Samyuktha from Madurai was among the lucky ones to finally get admission in BCom (H) at SRCC around 4 pm. She had flight tickets booked for the night and a delay in admission would have meant cancelling it.

However, the university officials said, “The move was taken to make sure students are not taking admission in more than one college. However, we recognised the issue and have allowed provisional admission.”

