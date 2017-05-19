DU admissions 2017: Application, entrances exams, courses, syllabus for JAT

Students at the North Campus Students at the North Campus

Delhi University (DU) will accept application for various undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-18 from May 22, 2017. The University has also released the dates for UG entrance based, postgraduate and doctoral courses. Aspirants can fill the Delhi University application forms for admission to entrance based, PG and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes from May 31, 2017 onwards.

DU offers a plethora of courses across multiple disciplines and the number of applicants is also rising drastically. It is vital that students should apply for the courses after considering several factors like admission criteria (merit based/entrance based), expected cut-off, availability of seats and placement trends.

Here are all the important details that you need to know before filling DU application form this year.

Delhi University entrance exams

Recently, DU admission officials revealed that they plan to launch a separate portal for entrance based courses. It has already published a list of courses for which the university is set to conduct an entrance from this year. Earlier the university conducted DU JAT (Delhi University Joint Admission Test) for BMS, BBA and BBE programs only.

However, the university has decided to conduct entrance exams for nine undergraduate programs for nearly 1600 seats.

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A.(Hons.) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons.) Music

Among all the entrance based courses mentioned above, BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication course are open only for women candidates.For certain courses like BMS and BBA, the university will also conduct interview/group discussion after entrance test.

DU JAT is one of main entrance tests conducted by Delhi University. It is a pen and paper based entrance test comprising 120 Multiple Choice Questions to be attempted within a time limit of 2 hours.

Some popular reference books for DU Jat aspirants are mentioned below:

— The Perfect Study Resource for – Delhi University (DU) BMS Entrance Test

— A Complete Self Study Guide BBA/BBS/BBM (Bachelor of Business Administration/Studies/Management) Entrance Examinations 2016 (Old Edition)

— For English section: High School Grammar and Composition By Wren and Martin, Revised by Dr. N.D.V Prasad Rao

— For General Knowledge section: Newspapers, Class 11 and 12 Business Studies textbooks, Manorama Yearbook 2015, Current Affairs Made Easy Quarterly Issue.

— For Quantitative and Numerical Ability Section:Quantitative Aptitude by Arun Sharma

For the General Affairs Section, candidates can refer to Newspapers, Economic news websites, Class 11 and 12 Business Studies Textbooks, Manorama Yearbook 2015, Current Affairs Made Easy Quarterly Issue.

Apart from DU JAT, Delhi University is also going to conduct separate entrance test for admission to LLB and B.Ed Program. Faculty of Law and Central Institute of Education (CIE) are the coordinating authorities for these entrance exams. Besides candidates may also need to appear for entrance tests if they are applying for some postgraduate programs such as Masters in English (MA English) which is quite popular among the students.

The entrance tests are pen-paper based exam and objective in nature.While applying online for entrance-based courses at the DU Admission Portal, you have to upload a photograph, signature, copy of id proof, and a copy of class 10th certificate for proof of date of birth.

Since, DU is conducting the entrance exam for the first time for certain courses, there would be a lot of speculation and confusion about the exam pattern and qualifying criteria. It is expected that the varsity will soon reveal more facts on the admission process which would come ease the anxiety among the prospective students.

