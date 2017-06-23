DU admissions 2017: SRCC releases first cut off, 97.75 per cent for B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons)

SRCC has set the standards high SRCC has set the standards high

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has on Friday published its first cut-off and this year, there is a slight dip of 0.25 per cent. To get admission in the B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons), a student should have 97.75 per cent. Last year, it was 98 per cent for B Com (hons) while 98.25 per cent for Economics (hons). The cut-off is released on the basis of average percentage in best four subjects. The students who have made it to the first cut-off have to reach concerned college with the required documents.

On June 24, 98.50 per cent and above (general category) students have to report during 9 am to 1 pm. For OBC, it is 96 per cent and above. Read | DU admissions 2017: First cut-off to release today, check here

One of the key highlights of previous year was that the Shri Ram College of Commerce, of the 188 admissions approved for the B Com (Honours) course, 129 students were from Tamil Nadu including 33 from one school only.

While the number of students may be unprecedented, the trend of students from state boards of Tamil Nadu and Kerala taking admission in SRCC in particular, and DU in general, began in 2010 when the required cut-off first touched 100 per cent.

