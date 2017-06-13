DU admissions 2017: Online registration for postgraduate courses, know how to apply

Students at the North Campus, New Delhi Students at the North Campus, New Delhi

The University of Delhi has begun the online registration process for postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.d courses in 72 different courses from June 12. The aspirants can log on to the official website – admission.du.ac.in/pg2017 to apply. The PG admissions this year have been postponed thrice — first notification came the admission was to begin on May 31, then it shifted to June 7 and now it has been shifted to June 12.

As per Maharaj K Pandit, chairperson of admission committee, around 650 seats would be announced for M Phil course and around 850 seats would be allotted for Ph D courses. “The exact number of seats will be finalised soon. However, the seats have been calculated roughly based on professors’ freedom of choice whether to offer a seat this year or not,” Pandit told reporters.

At a point of time, eight research scholars would be mentored by a professor, six scholars by an associate professor and four by an assistant professor, he said.

Application fees: All the aspirants of PG, M Phil and Ph D courses must register online and pay Rs 500 for general and OBC category and Rs 250 for SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD). Read | Know how to fill the application form. Click here

Admission process: The admission will be done on the basis of offline entrance examination and 50 per cent on merit basis. The exam was held in six centres – Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Nagpur and Varanasi between July 1 and 6.

Eligibility: While M.Phil and Ph.D aspirants who have fellowship from UGC or CSIR or NET or any central government institutes need not have to take up entrance exam, those who do not have it should appear for the entrance exam.

However, both the category of students should appear for interview. “During the interview process, all candidates including those who possess a fellowship or those who do not have it,will be evaluated equally,” Pandit said.

Important dates:

Online registrations ends: June 22

Offline entrance exams: July 1 and 6

PG results: July 7 and 12.

First admission list: July 16

Classes to commence: July 20.

