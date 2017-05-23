DU admissions 2017: In first 10 minutes, 200 online registrations

Aspirants at the North Campus, Delhi University Aspirants at the North Campus, Delhi University

The University of Delhi has opened the online registration for admission to undergraduate courses on May 22 evening. The University witnessed around 200 entries within 10 minutes after it the portal was open to the public. “Between 6 pm and 6:10 pm, we saw around 200 online registrations. If the present momentum continues, we can expect around 10,000 applications on the first day,” said an official associated with admissions department.

As per an official release, within one-and-half hour, the numbers shot up to around 6,300 applicants with most sought after courses being BCom and BA (Hons) in English. “In sports category, maximum registrations were for basketball and extracurricular activities,” it said.

The online registrations for admissions to undergraduate programmes began on Monday at 6 pm for its 60 UG courses in 62 colleges affiliated with the varsity with around 54,000 seats.

“We are monitoring the developments,” said the official.

Last year, DU went completely online for admission in UG courses. The site faced technical glitches. This year too, aspirants were held up waiting to access the registration page – ug.du.ac.in/app/ – which was burdened due to the initial rush.

The first cut-off list will be released on June 20. As of now, six cut-off dates have been announced. However, further cut-off lists may be announced depending on vacant seats in colleges, an official statement said.

The university’s 10-day counselling session – ‘Open Days’ have already begun.

Entrance exams: The Delhi University’s will take entrance test for following subjects:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS),

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis),

BA (Hons) Business Economics,

Humanities and Social Sciences,

Multimedia and Mass Communication,

BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

