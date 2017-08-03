DU admissions 2017: Eighth cut-off for reserved category students released

Students filling the admission forms at the Delhi University Students filling the admission forms at the Delhi University

The Delhi University on August 2 has released the eight cut-off for admissions in various undergraduate courses. This special drive is started exclusively for admitting reserved category students. Even in the eighth cut-off list, the highest percentage remains high with 95 for BSc Physics (Hons) at the Hindu College for the OBC students. In Hansraj college too, the cut-off is 91.5 per cent for OBC students in BA Economics (Hons), 86.75 per cent for SC, 79.5 for ST candidates.

In a press release, the Delhi University said this exclusive drive is meant for students who have registered for the admissions in the varsity and have not been admitted to any college irrespective of any reserved category under previous cut-off lists.

The admissions for this cut-off list will take place between August 3 and August 4. “No fresh registrations will be allowed in the drive,” the statement said.

To ensure reserved category fill the seats, the Delhi University will also issue ninth cut-off list to admit students belonging to reserved categories — SC, ST, OBC, Persons With Disabilities (PWD), Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces, Kashmiri Migrants (KM) and students in Sports/Extra Curricular Activities (ECA).

The admissions for general category is closed. Delhi University will release the ninth cut off on August 7 and the admission will start on August 8.

Note: The applicants have to bring their registration/application form and original/copies of relevant certificates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd