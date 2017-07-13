DU admissions 2017: Fourth cut-off out, LSR demands 97.75 per cent in Psychology 

About 57 per cent of around 52,000 seats in undergraduate courses in various Delhi University colleges have been filled About 57 per cent of around 52,000 seats in undergraduate courses in various Delhi University colleges have been filled

Even though Delhi University released the fourth cut-off on July 12 evening, the courses in popular college pegs high percentage. While there is a marginal dip of 0.25 per cent from the previous list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) demands 97.75 per cent for BA (Hons) Psychology course. In the third list, LSR’s highest cut-off was at 98 per cent for the same course. Second highest cut-off in the fourth list are 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Journalism at LSR and BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu College.

While admissions in sought-after courses like economics is closed for admission at 14 colleges, including Kirori Mal College (KMC), Miranda House, Sri Venkateswara, there are some colleges in North Campus where the seats are available.

The DU had announced its first cut-off on 23 June and the highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

About 57 per cent of around 52,000 seats in undergraduate courses in various Delhi University colleges have been filled till now. Admissions that begins tomorrow for the fourth-list willcontinue till July 15. “After approval of admission by respective colleges, the applicant has to make online payment on the varsity’s websitetill the deadline announced by the administration,” a release said.

Next cut-off list will be released on July 18.

