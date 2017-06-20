DU admission 2017: Most popular courses in Arts stream

DU admission 2017: Over the years, the university has seen a rise in applications for arts stream courses and BA programme took the lead this year with 1,40,619 applicants. DU admission 2017: Over the years, the university has seen a rise in applications for arts stream courses and BA programme took the lead this year with 1,40,619 applicants.

Related News Delhi University admissions 2017: Know how to fill the application form

DU admission 2017: The University of Delhi is set to release the first cut off list for admission of first year students to its undergraduate courses on Friday. About 30,72,674 candidates have applied for more than 60 Delhi University courses this year from May 22 to June 12, 2017.

Over the years, the university has seen a rise in applications for arts stream courses and BA programme took the lead this year with 1,40,619 applicants. The reason for the popularity of arts stream courses is due to there being no barrier for science and commerce students who wish to apply for a humanities subject. Read | DU admissions 2017: Applications drop by 40,000, officials blame website, late result, click here

The second most popular course after BA programme is BA (honours) English for which about 1,28,842 applications were recorded this year. Following at its heels are applications for political science with 99,372 applicants and economics with 94,476 applicants.

In the science stream, the most number of applications were there for BSc (hons) mathematics with 74,856 applicants. It is then followed by BSc (hons) chemistry with 73,638 and BSc (hons) physics with 72,183 applicants. The bachelor of commerce course has 1,08,525 applicants.

Geographically, most of the applicants belonged to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Highest being of Delhi with 1,24,626 applications followed by UP with 64,557 applications. About 39,870 applicants belonged to Haryana region. Applicants from as far as Andaman and Nicobar Islands too applied. Read | DU admissions 2017: Online registration for postgraduate courses, know how to apply, click here

The graph below shows the number of applicants from different regions across India:

DU admission 2017: Geographically, most of the applicants belonged to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. DU admission 2017: Geographically, most of the applicants belonged to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

About 79,087 candidates have applied for Journalism for admission to six colleges including Lady Shri Ram College, Kalindi College, Kamla Nehru College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce and Institute of Home Economics.

Here are some of the most popular courses and the number of applications received for them:

BA Programme- 1,40,619

BA (Hons) English- 1,28,842

BA (Hons) Political Science- 99,372

BA (Hons) Economics- 94,476

BA (Hons) History- 88,562

BA (Hons) Journalism- 79,087

BA (Hons) Sociology- 71,626

BA (Hons) Psychology- 71,247

BA (Hons) Geography- 70,267

BA (Hons) Hindi- 70,127

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd