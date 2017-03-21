Delhi University to fill 9,000 ad-hoc posts in one year: Government

The government is moving the court to make all ad-hoc posts permanent. The government is moving the court to make all ad-hoc posts permanent.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced that 9,000 ad-hoc teacher posts in the University of Delhi (DU) will, in the span of a year, be regularised. He said that the central government does not have the policy about part-time employment.

Javadekar said that temporary and ad-hoc teachers are paid the same salary as Assistant Professors and there is no discrimination between them.

“Now, the solution is that within one year, all these posts will be made permanent and not temporary,” Javadekar said during the Question Hour. He added that the government wants to fill up all the vacancies and has been monitoring the teacher recruitment process for the same reason.

“As far as the Delhi University is concerned, now we have solved the problem which was pending for 10 years and we are tracking it every month,” he said. The government is also mandating that every 15 days, the vacancies in all 41 DU varsities will be notified. The information for these will be available on the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) official website.

