DU admission 2017: This previous year’s cut-off to give you fair idea of what to expect this year

The University of Delhi will release its first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses 2017 on Friday, June 23. Previously scheduled to release on June 20, the cut off will be announced three days later at du.ac.in, according to a notice by the university.

There is speculation over how much the cut off for 2017 will be and some believe that they will increase as compared to the previous years’ cut off. This will be partially influenced by the marks moderation policy — which the CBSE did not manage to scrap in the last minute— and the previous years’ cut off which have been on the rise.

The university has also introduced entrance examinations for up to nine courses including BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA), BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, B Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation), Bachelor of Elementary Education, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication and BA (Hons) Music.

Last year, the first cut off list for the University of Delhi undergraduate courses was released on June 30. Here are last year’s cut offs for some of the most popular courses at DU:

BA (Honours) English

The highest cut off was by Ramjas College at 98.75 closely followed by Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women at 97.5 per cent. Mata Sundri College for Women had the lowest percentage in the first cut-off for the general category at 90 per cent.

BCom (Honours)

Ramjas College had the highest cut off among all subjects and colleges with 99.25 per cent. Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce, announced its cut off at 98.25.

BA (Hons) Economics

For this course, Ramjas college and Kalindi collegehad the highest first cut off for the general category at 98.5 per cent, closely followed by Hindu college at 97.75 per cent. The lowest in the first list for BA (Honours) Economics was 94 per cent by Shyam Lal College and Kalindi College.

BA Programme

LGBT Khalsa had the highest cut off for this course last year at 97.25 per cent, followed by Shri Ram College for Women had a cut off of 96.75 per cent. Bhagini Nivedita College’s cut off for BA Programme was as low as 68 per cent.

