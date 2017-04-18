Delhi University admissions 2017: Know how to fill the application form

Candidates applying for online registration last year for admission in Delhi University. Express photo Candidates applying for online registration last year for admission in Delhi University. Express photo

The admission process for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the Delhi University is set to start from the third week of April. Following the reports, the online application form for UG courses is likely to be available from April 20. The University has decided to start the admission process a month before the regular schedule to avoid the last-minute rush at top colleges.

As per the officials of DU, the early start of registration will give enough time to candidates to complete the process. The application window will last until June 2017 if it starts early this year. DU will not conduct any entrance test for any new UG course. However, the entrance test for BMS, BBA (Finance) and BA in Business Economics will be conducted separately.

Steps to fill the application form

Candidates seeking admission in Delhi University must know the step-wise application procedure as given below.

— Go to the official website of DU and click on the New Registration link.

— Fill up all the required details in the application form such as personal and educational details.

— Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature in JPG format. Also, upload the self-attested copies of 10th and 12th class mark sheet and certificate. Category and extracurricular certificates, if applicable.

— Make the payment through online or offline mode.

— Verify all the entered details, click on the final submit button and take a printout of the form for admission process.

— After the registration, a confirmation mail will be sent email address. Candidate needs to click on the confirmation link. Any change in the application form will not be entertained by the university after final submission.

Application fee

The application fee for General/ OBC category is INR 100 while it is INR 50 for SC/ ST category. The application fee can be through debit or credit card/ net-banking in online mode and through bank challan at any branch.

Last year, CBSE declared the Board results by May 21 but it is expected to be announced soon this year. The board results will be announced by the end of May 2017. However, applications for DU admission 2017 can be submitted at DU Admission official website from last week of April. The decision of prior registration dates needs approval by academic council and executive council of Delhi University. The exact dates regarding the admission will be released soon at du.ac.in

