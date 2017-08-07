DU 9th cut off 2017 list released, 94.66 per cent OBC cut off at Hindu College for BSc Physics

DU 9th cut off 2017: At many colleges, the cut off stooped as low as 40 per cent for the reserve category candidates in various courses. DU 9th cut off 2017: At many colleges, the cut off stooped as low as 40 per cent for the reserve category candidates in various courses.

The University of Delhi has released the ninth cut off list for the admission of applicants from reserved categories including for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), persons with disabilities (PWD) and Kasmiri migrant (KM) candidates.

The list has been released as a special drive for the admission of reserved category candidates. Those who have cleared the cut off this round will be required to report to their respective colleges for admission before August 9, 2017.

The highest cut off this round among reserved categories is at Hindu College for Bachelor of Science (honours) in Physics for the OBC category at 94.66 per cent. The second highest cut off is at both Hindu college for BSc (honours) Chemistry and at Kirori Mal College for BSc (honours) Physics at 94.33 per cent.

At many colleges, the cut off stooped as low as 40 per cent for the reserve category candidates in various courses including at Bhagini Nivedita College (W), Institute of Home Economics (W), Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Mata Sundri College for Women (W), Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College (Day) and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.

DU 9th cut off 2017: Here are the highest cut offs for reserved categories this round-

Unreserved OBC SC ST PWD KM

Hans Raj College- BSc (Hons) Zoology

OBC- 89

SC- 83

ST- 84

PWD- 86

KM- 94

Hindu College- BSc (Hons) Chemistry

OBC- 94.33

SC- Closed

ST- 80

PWD- 65

KM- 76

Hindu College- BSc (Hons) Physics

OBC- 94.66

SC- Closed

ST- 82

PWD- 77

KM- Closed

Kirori Mal College- BSc (Hons) Physics

OBC- 94.33

SC- Closed

ST- Closed

PWD- 77

KM- 85.66

Hans Raj College- BSc (Hons) Geology

OBC- 85

SC- Closed

ST- 78

PWD- 90

KM- 93

Hans Raj College- BSc (Hons) Physics

OBC- 93.33

SC- Closed

ST- 80

PWD- 82

KM- 87

Hindu College- BA Programme

OBC- 93

SC- 90

ST- 86

PWD- Closed

KM- Closed

Ramjas College- BSc (Hons) Mathematics

OBC- 93.75

SC- Closed

ST- Closed

PWD- 82

KM- Closed

