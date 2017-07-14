DU 4th cut-off list: Students opt for other colleges

The admission process under DU’s fourth cut-off list saw a slow start on Thursday, with students complaining of a faulty website once again. However, many were seen opting for shifts to other colleges and courses of their choice.

“I had thought I would take admission by today. But since the portal was not working, the process got delayed. I will complete the admission process on Friday,” an aspirant said. She has withdrawn from Daulat Ram College and is opting for a BA History (Hons) course in Hansraj College.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App