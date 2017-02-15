MHT CET 2017: Registration open, exam on May 11

MHT CET 2017: The paper will be conducted in three parts. Paper I will contain questions on Mathematics, paper II on Physics and Chemistry and paper III on Biology. MHT CET 2017: The paper will be conducted in three parts. Paper I will contain questions on Mathematics, paper II on Physics and Chemistry and paper III on Biology.

MHT CET 2017: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the the official notice the MHT CET exam 2017. It announced that the exam would be conducted on May 11, 2017. The online registration has begun. Interested candidates can apply from the official website.

The MHT CET exam is conducted to admit candidates to the full time undergraduate degree courses in Engineering/ Technology (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in various recognised institutions in Maharashtra. The paper will be conducted in three parts. Paper I will contain questions on Mathematics, paper II on Physics and Chemistry and paper III on Biology.

Eligibility:

– You should be an Indian National.

– You should have passed HSC or an equivalent (class 12) examination.

– You should have passed the class 12 exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

– There is no age limit.

Important dates:

Registration and application process- February 14- March 30, 2017

Admit cards available from- April 24- May 11, 2017

Date of MHT CET 2017 exam- May 11, 2017

Declaration of results- On or before June 4, 2017

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell website (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Click on “MHT CET” under the “Degree Programmes” menu.

– Under the “Important links” menu, click on “Apply online”.

– Read the instructions carefully and click on “Apply now”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Save a copy of your application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

