MAH MCA CET 2017: Results to be declared today, check here

MAH MCA CET 2017: The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for Master’s in Chartered Accountancy (MCA) 2017 will likely be declared today at 5 pm. The state’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) had earlier said the results would be released on March 27, but postponed the same by two days.

The exam was conducted on March 19, 2017, clearing which candidates can gain admission into any approved institutes in the state which offer MCA as a course. Candidates can check their results from the official website of the DTE.

The paper was of 200 marks and was divided into two section— General Aptitude and Computer Concepts— which were for a 100 marks each. Candidates were allowed 90 minutes to answer the paper with four marks for each correct answer and one mark deducted for each wrong answer.

Steps to check the results for MAH MCA CET 2017:

– Go to the official DTE website (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “MAH MCA CET 2017”.

– In the new page, click on the link for the results (which will be available once the results are declared).

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

