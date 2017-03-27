MAH MCA CET 2017: Results to be declared today @dtemaharashtra.gov.in, check here

MAH MCA CET 2017: Those who clear the MAH MCA CET exam can gain admission to direct second year of the three year MCA (Master of Computer Application) course in the state. MAH MCA CET 2017: Those who clear the MAH MCA CET exam can gain admission to direct second year of the three year MCA (Master of Computer Application) course in the state.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will likely declare the results of the state Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2017 today. The results might be out by 5 pm on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results for the exam which was conducted on March 19, can find the same on the official Maharashtra DTE website. Those who clear the MAH MCA CET exam can gain admission to direct second year of the three year MCA (Master of Computer Application) course in the state.

Read | See how this MAH-CET 2015 topper prepared for the exam

Steps to download the results for MAH MCA CET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided on the home page that will direct you to the MCA results page.

– Enter your roll number and search for your results on the site.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on MAH MCA CET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd