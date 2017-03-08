MAH MBA MMS CET 2017: Results to be declared on March 10, check here

MAH MBA MMS CET 2017: Clearing the MAH-CET examination will allow the candidates admission into MBA and MMS courses in the state. MAH MBA MMS CET 2017: Clearing the MAH-CET examination will allow the candidates admission into MBA and MMS courses in the state.

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will declare the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 on March 10. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check them out from the official Maharashtra DTE website.

Clearing the MAH-CET examination will allow the candidates admission into Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Master in Management Studies (MMS) in various recognised universities in the state. The MAH-CET for MBA and MMS was conducted on March 4 and 5, 2017.

The DTE will also conduct the entrance exam on March 19, 2017 for admission into Master in Chartered Accountancy (MCA) courses in the state. The results for MAH MCA CET will be declared on March 27, 2017.

Steps to see the results for MAH CET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE (dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

– Click on the link to “MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2017”.

– There will be a link to the results page. Click on that.

– Fill in the required details in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on MAH CET, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd