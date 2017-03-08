MAH MCA CET 2017 exam: Admit card out, check here

MAH MCA CET exam 2017: The last date to download the admit card is March 19. MAH MCA CET exam 2017: The last date to download the admit card is March 19.

The admit card link has been made activated for the Maharashtra Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2017. The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra

will conduct the examination in March 19, 2017. The candidates can download the link from ibps.sifyitest.com – the official website to download the hall tickets for MAH MCA CET 2017.

The result of MAH MCA CET exam 2017 will be declared on March 27. The last date to download the admit card is March 19.

In the examination hall, the aspirants need to carry their hall ticket along with the original of valid photo identity (bearing reasonably the same name as it appears on the Hall Ticket) such as —

PAN card/ passport/ driving licence / voter’s card/ bank passbook with photograph/ photo identity proof issued by a gazzetted officer on official letterhead along with photograph / photo identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent identity card issued by a recognised college/ university/ Aadhaar/E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ employee ID/ Bar Council identity card with photograph.

Read | MAH-CET 2015 topper gives strategy to excel in exam

Identity card with photograph have to be submitted to the invigilator for verification.

Note: Ration card is not valid id proofs for this CET.

Steps to download MAH MCA CET exam 2017 admit card

Go to the official website mentioned above

Click on the login credentials – registration number, password and captcha

The admit care will be displayed

Check and take a print out.

The MAH MCA CET exam is conducted for admission to first year and admission to direct second year of the three year full time MCA (Master of Computer Application) course within Maharashtra.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd